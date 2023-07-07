Karnataka Budget: CM Siddaramaiah Promises Rs 52,000 Crore To Fulfill 5 Guarantees

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, on July 7, presented his 14th budget for the year 2023-2024 worth Rs 3,27,747 crore. The budget for the previous year, presented by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government was Rs 3.09 lakh crore, meaning the latest budget sees an increase of Rs 16,000 crore. Siddaramaiah, who is also the state's finance minister, has allocated more than Rs 37,500 crore to the education sector, making 11% of the total budget whereas the health sector and energy have received almost Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 22, 773 crore, respectively. Here is a look at the ministry-wise budget allocation in Karnataka.

Karnataka Budget allocation to sectors for 2023-2024

Education - Rs 37,587 Cr (11%)

Women and Child Development - Rs 24,166 Cr (7%)

Energy - Rs 22,773 Cr (7%)

Urban development and Housing - Rs 21,660 Cr (6%)

Irrigation - Rs 19,044 Cr (6%)

RDPR - Rs 18,038 Cr (5%)

Home and transport - Rs 16,638 Cr (5%)

Revenue - Rs 16,167 Cr (5%)

Health and Family welfare - Rs 14,950 Cr (4%)

Social Welfare - Rs 11,173 Cr (3%)

Food and Civil Supplies - Rs 10,460 Cr (3%)

Public Works - Rs 10,143 Cr (3%)

Agriculture and Horticulture - Rs 5806 Cr (2%)

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries - Rs 3024 Cr (1%)

Others - Rs 1,09,639 Cr (32%)

The budget size pegs the total receipts at Rs 3,24,478 crore; revenue receipts at Rs. 2,38,410 crore and capital receipts at Rs 86,068 crore including public debt of Rs 85,818 crore.

On the other hand, the total expenditure amounts to Rs 3,27,747 crore, revenue expenditure at Rs. 2,50,933 crore, capital expenditure at Rs. 54,374 crore and loan repayment at Rs. 22,441 Crore. Meanwhile, the government has also set targets for departments for tax collection.

Tax Proposals and Targets

Commercial tax department - Rs 1,01,000 Cr

Excise department - Rs 36,000 Cr

Stamps and Registration - Rs 25,000 Cr

Transport Department - Rs 11,500 Cr

Mines and Geology - Rs 9,000 Cr

BJP, JDS point out flaws in the Budget

There has been criticism from the government with former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy stating that "the Congress alleged that the previous government fooled the people by putting a flower on their ears but this government has put a flowerpot. This government had nothing new to say and it was a copy-paste budget."

CM Siddaramaiah speaking on the budget said that "this government has presented a budget in the best interests of the people and we have worked towards implementing all the guarantees. I have also increased the budget size too. We have given importance to all the sectors with education being our top priority and hence we have allocated 11% to it."

The BJP too slammed the budget. BJP Karnataka VP Vijayendra speaking to Republic Media Network said that "there is nothing new or progressive in this budget apart from the Congress' guarantees. No money has been spared for irrigation and CM has given a lengthy speech on Bangalore Development but no proper plan regarding it. Probably CM Siddaramaiah Ji is trying to take a sweet revenge against DK Shivakumar that's why no money is given to these departments."

Meanwhile, Congress has also set one part of the funds for fulfilling its five guarantees and the allocations are as follows