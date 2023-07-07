Karnataka Budget's Focus On Gig Workers & Bengaluru Development Leaves Citizens Hopeful

It appears the Karnataka government has made the right moves when it comes to lives of daily workers and Bengaluru development. There has been a positive response from the people and various communities to long-due urban issues that have come to plague India's IT capital.

The Karnataka government announced benefits for gig workers, and in his budget speech CM Siddaramaiah said that "In order to provide social security to the 'Gig Workers' in the unorganized sector, i.e., employed as full time/part time delivery personnel in e-commerce companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, etc., insurance facility of total Rs.4 lakh will be provided which includes, life insurance of Rs. 2 lakh and accidental insurance of Rs. 2 lakh. The entire insurance premium will be borne by the government."

This move has come in for praise. Suhas, who works as a delivery partner for an e-commerce company, speaking to Republic, said that "we have been ignored by one and all. Forget recognising our contribution in today's world, nobody even acknowledges the work we do as a job. We thank the government for recognising us and this insurance will provide us with the life security which our jobs lack."

BJP MLA R Ashoka, speaking to Republic, applauded the move by state government and said that "this is a good move but how soon will it come into being and what are the procedures involved should clearly be mentioned. The state government shouldn't impose any terms and conditions on this."

"Brand Bengaluru" gets a boost

The "Brand Bengaluru” theme is centered around safety and convenience of the residents of Bengaluru city. The Brand Bengaluru theme is focused on addressing the nine major challenges the city is facing, namely traffic management, environment, solid waste management, proper utilization of public places, public health, animal health, people friendly e-Governance, water security and flood management. By addressing these challenges in a planned and scientific manner we will elevate Bengaluru to international standards, the government has claimed.

Sector planning experts while speaking to Republic highlighted the point that the government has been clear in identifying the problem areas. Aditya Parashar, a town planning expert, said that "the 9 key areas identified by the government will have to be addressed immediately but it is perennial problem and I would want the government to continue this for their entire term and also the future governments should do the same. It is also very important that they have included technology to combat several problems which will reduce the time of implementation and maximize the impact."

Urban Development a big focus in Siddaramaiah's budget

Approximately Rs. 12,000 crore is being spent through various schemes such as Amruta Nagarotthana, High-Density Corridor, Road white-topping, solid waste management, encroachment removal and repairs of canals (Rajakaluves), filling of potholes etc., for the development of infrastructure of Bengaluru city.

Prof Srihari, a road management and traffic expert speaking to Republic, said that "for reducing traffic congestion Namma Metro and Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project are being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 30,000 crores. These projects will require at least five years for completion. The government should completely and continuously follow-up on this and make sure that these projects are completed by the end of their tenure."

Despite taking up so many projects worth thousands of crores, it is unfortunate that the city's infrastructure continues to crumble and is unable to keep pace with the rising aspirations of the people.

Govt's stern warning to encroachers

Under urban development of Bengaluru the government has addressed issues of Encroachment of storm water drains which has hindered the smooth flow of storm water in Bengaluru. This is leading not only to floods but also mishaps due to waterlogging and water entering people's homes. Action will now be taken on priority to resolve this issue by vacating the encroachments identified by the revenue department.

Rajesh, a resident speaking to Republic, said that "our residence in a low-lying area is flooded even though there's no fault of ours and looking at the previous budget there was not even a mention of it and the government has already started acting tough on demolition with the Revenue department and BBMP resuming the anti-encroachment drive which we appreciate."