Karnataka Buses Targeted By Uddhav Sena Faction Amid Border Tussle With Maharashtra

As the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row has escalated, Republic Media Network has learnt that members of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction in Pune have painted several Karnataka buses with blank ink after pro-Kannada groups staged a protest in Belagavi earlier, where stones were allegedly pelted at Maharashtra buses. Republic TV has also accessed visuals where police officials were seen trying to explain to the angry Sena workers. The angered protesters responded by stating that they are cultured and hence are not harming the buses. Some Uddhav faction members also held protests against the Maharashtra Government as well as the Karnataka Chief Minister in Kolhapur.

Earlier in the day, people from 11 villages from Akkalkot tehsil in Maharashtra's Solapur district demanded a merger with Karnataka. A delegation of villagers submitted a proposal passed by the respective Gram Panchayats to the District Collector. Speaking on the absence of roads, and educational and health facilities, they urged the Maharashtra government to provide the same failing which they will be compelled to be a part of the neighbouring state.

On December 5, pro-Kannada activists staged protests at Chinama circle in Karnataka's Belagavi ahead of the visit of Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai. The Ministers were slated to meet the activists of Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on December 6 to hold talks with them on the decades-old border dispute between Maharashtra and the neighbouring state.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka has been going on for a long time over the predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The controversy escalated from Basavaraj Bommai's announcement on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.