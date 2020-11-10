Karnataka Bypolls: Celebrations At CM Yediyurappa's Residence As BJP Leads In Both Seats

Ahead of the declaration of the Karnataka by-poll results, state ministers B Sriramulu, R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai reached CM BS Yediyurappa's residence to celebrate as trends show the party leading on both the seats. The Election Commission stated that BJP seems to be leading in the RR Nagar and Sira Assembly seats of the state.

BJP's Munirathna is leading from the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat by a huge margin of 33,185 votes, while Dr CM Rajesh Gowda is ahead by 7,870 votes in Sira seat.

#ByPollResults: According to Election Commission, BJP leading in RR Nagar and Sira Assembly seats of #Karnataka https://t.co/XAeDT9agXw — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

READ: Congress slams Haryana govt over revision of fee structure for medical education

A voter turnout of 82.31 per cent was recorded in Sira constituency and 45.24 per cent in RR Nagar. Considering the vote-counting, elaborate security measures have been put in place in the two constituencies along with prohibitory orders and liquor ban from 6 am to 12 midnight.

While the results may not have a major impact on the BJP leadership in the state government, the stakes seem to be high for Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa as it would speak volumes about CM's popularity in the state and among the party members. This comes just days after Yediyurappa exuded confidence and stated that BJP would win the RR Nagar and Sira seats by a huge margin.

READ: Karnataka govt formulates SOPs prior to starting colleges on November 17

Karnataka assembly by-polls

Sira by-polls are being held due to the death of JD(S) legislator B Satyanarayana in August, while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar election was necessitated because of the disqualification of then Congress MLA N Munirathna under the anti-defection law last year. BJP, which has never won any Sira seat in the past has fielded radiologist Dr C M Rajesh Gowda who is the son of former Congress MP CP Mudalagiriyappa. On the other hand, the two traditional rivals of the region, Congress and JD(S) have fielded former Minister TB Jayachandra and Ammajamma respectively.

READ: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa exudes confidence, predicts BJP's win in Assembly bypolls

READ: Karnataka by-poll results 2020: BJP leads in Sira, RR Nagar as predicted by CM Yediyurappa