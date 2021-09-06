Karnataka Cabinet Approves Ban On Online Gambling, To Table Bill In Assembly On Sept 13

In a bid to stop online gambling, the Karnataka Government on Saturday decided to ban any kind of online gambling games and betting in the state. Not only this, the state government has announced that if anyone violates the new rule then they have to pay heavy fines and may face arrest. However, lottery and horse racing betting have not been prohibited yet.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting that took place in Bengaluru on Saturday. After the meeting, it was announced that the government has decided to ban online gambling games by amending the Karnataka Police Act, 1963

Karnataka government bans online gambling

The state cabinet has precisely decided to ban games that particularly use transactions from electronic devices like mobile phones, laptops, or computers.

The newly drafted bill which will amend the Karnataka Police Act, 1963 will be tabled by the cabinet in the upcoming legislature slated to begin on 13 September and will end on 24 September.

Speaking on the same, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy spoke to the media and said that the decision has been taken with the intention of bringing an end to online gaming based on the decision of the High Court. Further, he informed that the cabinet has already approved the amendments and it will be soon placed before the Assembly.

"We are amending the Karnataka Police Act, with an intention to put an end to online gambling, on the basis of the High Court directions. The cabinet has approved the amendments, it will be placed before the assembly," Madhuswamy said.

Providing further details on the bill, he said, "The draft Bill defines online games as, games involving all forms of wagering or betting including in the form of tokens valued in terms of the money paid before or after the issue of it or electronic means and virtual currency, also electronic transfer of currency in connection with any game of chance."

In July, the state government sought a ban from the High Court on all kinds of online betting and gambling as per the bill. Other states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala have already banned online gambling games.

(With agency inputs)

