Karnataka Cabinet Decides To Name Shivamogga Airport After Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa

Acknowledging the significant contribution made by the former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the completion of the Shivamogga airport, the state CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that it should be named after him. He said the cabinet has taken a decision and a proposal will be forwarded to the centre for final clearance.

It was because of the efforts of Yediyurappa the Shivamogga airport was constructed within 18 months, said Bommai and added the airport will provide a boost to industries, education, economy and tourism in the region. PM Modi will inaugurate the airport on February 27, Bommai said.

Bommai hails Yediyurappa's contribution

He further credited the rapid development of the airport to the collaborative efforts of Yediyurappa and former minister KS Eshwarappa.

Notably in April last year, former Karnataka CM asked Bommai to reconsider the decision to anoint the airport with his name. He suggested "to consider someone who has worked for the development of the nation, state & has a historic name."

Karnataka | Former CM & senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa writes to CM Basavaraja Bommai to reconsider his decision of naming under-construction Shivamogga airport after him; suggesting to consider someone who has worked for development of the nation, state & has a historic name. — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Announcing the decision, CM Bommai stated that Yediyurappa had begun working on the plans for the airport way back in 2006-07, "He had drawn up the plans way back in 2006-07 and the real work was started in 2020. Yediyurappa has brought many infrastructure projects to Shivamogga including the airport. It would become one of Karnataka's proud airports."

