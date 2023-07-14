Karnataka Cabinet Gives Green Signal To Disputes Management Bill

The government is enacting the law with the objective of ensuring that government disputes are handled and disposed of expeditiously. The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the introduction of the Karnataka Government Disputes Management Bill, 2023 in the Legislative Assembly.

In recent years alone, the state government has lost an estimated 1.85 lakh cases in various courts. Considering this, it has been decided to enact the Government Disputes Management Act to improve the system of dispute management.

Subbaiah Naidu, a senior lawyer speaking to Republic, said, "In many cases, the government has lost due to various reasons, including remaining silent, over enthusiasm, deliberate negligence, etc. It is mainly the bureaucrats who are directly or indirectly responsible for this defeat. There is also no clarity on who should take responsibility. Even when there are instructions and circulars from the government from time to time, they are shirking their responsibilities. For this reason, a framework is being framed through appropriate legislation."

The reason for the setback in a large number of cases is due to lapses in government litigation management which needs to be rectified. In this regard, there has been extensive discussion on the implementation of the Act. Senior officials said that the act will be tabled in the assembly for consideration and after taking the opinion of the legislators, the act will be taken into full force by including what is required.

Key decisions taken by Cabinet

1) Cabinet sub-committee constituted to examine support price fixation for stabilization of prices when prices of agriculture, horticulture products fall.

2) The Amendment of the Plains Development Board (Amendment) Bill and the Malnad Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill have been approved.

3) Cabinet sub-committee constituted to review the progress of implementation of orders issued in the wake of special status granted to Kalyana Karnataka region under Article 371(j).

4) Decision taken to revise the evaluation methodology of The Mysore Lamp Works Limited to status quo.

5) Kuteera Jyothi beneficiaries are not using more than 43 units, they will be allowed to use up to a maximum of 53 units in Gruha Jyothi.

6) To entrust the responsibility of construction and maintenance of sewage treatment plants under Swachh Bharat Mission to KURDCL.

Prisoners to be released:

The Cabinet also approved the recommendation made by the Home Department for premature release of 67 prisoners lodged in various central jails in the state on grounds of good conduct. Usually, prisoners are released on Independence Day on August 15. This time, 67 prisoners have been identified as fit for release and the government will release them after the governor's assent.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that "we have to give a chance for self-redemption and all these prisoners are being released on grounds of good conduct. They have to be given an opportunity for reforming themselves and they too can lead lives as normal human beings as they have repented for their mistakes for all these years in prison."