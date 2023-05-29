Karnataka Cabinet: Siddaramaiah Gets Finance, Home Goes To Parameshwara, Irrigation For DK

On Sunday, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, on the advice of CM Siddaramaiah allocated portfolios to all 34 state Cabinet Ministers. According to the official release, the Chief Minister has kept Finance, Cabinet Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar got Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA and BMRCL.

Home Affairs (except Intelligence) portfolio has been given to former KPCC chief G Parameshwara. The Health and Family Welfare Department will be headed by Dinesh Gundu Rao, Public Works Department by Satish Jarakiholi, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department by Priyank Kharge and High Education Department by MC Sudhakar.

Here's the complete list of Ministers and allotted portfolios:

S. No. Name of the Minister Allotted Portfolio 1. Siddaramiah Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence, Information, I.T. & B.T., Infrastructure Development and all unallocated portfolios. 2. DK Shivakumar Major and Medium Irrigation, Bengaluru City Development including BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, BMRCL (Connected to these authorities related to Town Planning). 3. G Parameshwara Home (excluding Intelligence). 4. HK Patil Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation, Tourism. 5. KH Muniyappa Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs. 6. Ramalinga Reddy Transport and Muzrai. 7. MB Patil Large & Medium Industries. 8. KJ George Energy. 9. Dinesh Gundu Rao Health & Family Welfare. 10. HC Mahadevappa Social Welfare. 11. Satish Jarakiholi Public Works. 12. Krishna Byregowda Revenue (excluding Muzrai). 13. Priyank Kharge Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. 14. Shivanand Patil Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Directorate of Sugar, Agricultural Marketing from Cooperation Department. 15. B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare. 16. Sharanabasappa Darshanapur Small Scale Industries, Public Enterprises. 17. Eshwar Khandre Forest, Ecology and Environment. 18. N. Cheluvarayaswamy Agriculture. 19. S.S. Mallikarjun Mines and Geology, Horticulture. 20. Rahim Khan Municipal Administration, Haj. 21. SanothS Lad Labour. 22. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Medical Education and Skill Development. 23. Timmapur Ramappa Balappa Excise. 24. K Venkatesh Animal Husbandry and Sericulture. 25. Tangadagi Shivaraj Sangappa Backward Class, Kannada and Culture. 26. D Sudhakar Planning and Statistics. 27. B Nagendra Youth Services, Sports, and S.T. Welfare 28. Kyathasandra N Rajanna Co-operation excluding Agriculture Marketing. 29. Suresha BS Urban Development and Town Planning (including KUWSDB and KUIDFC), excluding Bangalore City Development. 30. Laxmi R. Hebbalkar Women and Child Development, Disabled and Senior-Citizens Empowerment. 31. Mankal Vaidya Fisheries and Ports, Inland Transport. 32. Madhu Bangarappa Primary and Secondary Education. 33. MC Sudhakar Higher Education. 34. NS Boseraju Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology.

The portfolio allocation comes a day after 24 MLAs were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Siddaramiah government. In a statement released by the Grand Old Party, the party claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had ensured caste and region-wise representation in his cabinet.