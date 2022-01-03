Karnataka Cabinet To Meet On Jan 4 For Discussing Measures To Control COVID: CM Bommai

Considering the surge in COVID cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state cabinet has decided to hold a discussion on the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Addressing the media, Bommai said that on Tuesday, January 4, all the necessary precautions to be implemented will be discussed to ensure the pandemic does not affect common man's life.

Basavaraj Bommai said, "COVID-19 and Omicron are spreading fast throughout the country and neighbouring states. We will discuss this with the expert committee on Tuesday evening. We have the experience of handling the previous two waves of COVID-19. The experts have been asked to suggest appropriate measures to control the pandemic without affecting the daily life of the common people."

CM Bommai on vaccinating teenagers

Speaking of the state's preparedness for vaccinating age groups 15-18 years against COVID, Karnataka Chief Minister said, "They need to be brought under the COVID-19 secure bubble. An extensive vaccination campaign is being launched for this purpose. We need a coordinated effort from the parents, teachers, and health workers to make it a success."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made big announcements on Dec 25, concerning the vaccination drive in India including vaccinating children between the ages of 15 to 18 against Coronavirus from January 3.

The Chief Minister further urged the people of Karnataka to be sensitive to the situation and follow all the COVID-related protocols including wearing face-mask and maintaining social distance.

Responding to Congress leaders' Padayatra amid COVID, Bommai said, "We are watching Congress leaders' moves. We will discuss public conduct and take a decision about it."

COVID situation in Karnataka

To date, Karnataka has reported a total of 30,09,557 COVID cases with 38,346 deaths. According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka was the first state to report Omicron variant in the country after two men aged 66 years and 46 years old tested positive for the new variant on Thursday, December 2. So far, the state has recorded a total of 84 Omicron cases.

Karnataka government has issued a night curfew till January 7. The state has administered 8,69,17,881 COVID vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

