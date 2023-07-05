Karnataka: Candidates For Primary Teachers' Posts Stage Protest Over Delay In Appointments

Thousands of candidates selected for the primary teachers' post staged a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Wednesday (July 5) against the state government over a delay in the issuance of appointment letters. They have called for an indefinite strike.

The candidates at Freedom Park have come from different parts of Karnataka, trying to draw the attention of the government by staging a protest. Notably, the protest has been called during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Soudha (State Assembly). They have also raised issues they are facing due to the non-issuance of appointment letters. A demand for immediately resolving the issue has been raised.

In May 2022, under the BJP government's regime, a primary school teachers' recruitment examination was held for classes 6 to 8. More than 70,000 candidates had appeared for the exam and around 13,352 candidates were selected. A year has passed since the recruitment process began, but the appointment order is yet to reach the selected candidates.

(Candidates protesting at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, Image: Republic)

Protesting candidate raise concern

In conversation with Republic, candidate Sathling Bableshwar said, "We have been waiting for the past one and a half years but are yet to receive the appointment orders. The previous government too did not respond to our problems and we are witnessing the same attitude from the present government as well."

He added that the secretary of the education department has spoken to them and has reassured them that appointment letters will be given but only after the issue is resolved in court.

The matter is sub judice?

After the recruitment process was challenged in the Karnataka High Court last year, the recruitment process has stalled. While commenting on the matter, former Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "The exams were conducted and candidates were selected during the BJP government but many of them had approached the Karnataka HC citing irregularities and discrepancies in the recruitment process."

"Therefore, there has been a long legal battle. Until and unless there's a decision taken by the court there can be no order passed as the matter is sub judice," he added while speaking to Republic.

Candidates suffering major issues

Due to the delay in the issuance of the appointment letters, over 13,000 candidates are stuck in the middle of the sea. A considerable number of candidates are working in private educational institutions for their livelihood.

Sujatha, a candidate for the primary teacher's post, said, " Some of them are being thrown out of the institute as their names are on the recruitment list. However, there is a fear that the appointment will also not be confirmed. Since the original documents are given to the education department for verification of documents, it is not possible to find any other work."

Meanwhile, the candidates are also fearing the upcoming Taluk Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat polls which are likely to further delay the appointment due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.