Karnataka: Christian Nursing College Shut After 34 Students Test Positive For COVID-19

The Christian Nursing College in Horamavu, Bengaluru, has been temporarily closed after 34 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the institute. Karnataka Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said, on Friday, that colleges have been told to be wary of students returning from other states.

Sudhakar informed, "34 students out of 300 have been tested positive for COVID-19. The college has been sealed down and all safety precautions have been taken. All schools and colleges must follow guidelines."

Horamavu nursing college sealed

The state health minister stated, "Karnataka is an educational hub and many students come here from across the country. There are about 800 nursing colleges in the state. All the students who are infected are from Kerala and West Bengal. The samples will be sent for genomic sequencing as well."

The sick students, according to Sudhakar, have been sent to COVID-care centres for isolation. The college will be closed for seven to eight days, after which testing will resume. As a precaution, the region around the college has been declared a micro containment zone, and 700-800 residents will be tested.

The state minister said, "Kerala is still witnessing a high number of cases. Therefore we have issued separate guidelines for border districts. Students coming from Kerala must possess a negative RT-PCR test report and must have received the vaccine. Managements of schools and colleges must verify this strictly."

"Ganesh Chaturthi is a very sensitive and emotional issue. But we must not forget that COVID went out of control in Kerala due to Onam and Muharram. We are trying to avoid such a situation in Karnataka. The government will take an appropriate decision considering all aspects," adding, "Since schools have been reopened we have been very cautious about children's safety. The government has taken as much responsibility as parents. We have also taken measures for strict surveillance at bus stands and railway stations."

COVID-19 situation in Kerala

On Friday, Kerala reported 29,322 new COVID-19 cases after testing 1.63 lakh samples, bringing the total number of infections to almost 41.51 lakh. Today, 131 people died from the illness, bringing the total number of persons who have died to 21,280. With the addition of new cases, the COVID caseload now stands at 4,151,455.

Overall coronavirus cases in the state surpassed 41 lakh on Friday, with 32,097 new infections recorded after analysing 174,307 samples. Meanwhile, 22,938 people recovered from the disease on Friday, bringing the overall number of people cured to 3,883,186. There were 246,437 active cases as of Friday.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @MLA_Sudhakar-Twitter/PTI)