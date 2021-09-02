Karnataka: CID Arrests Cop Who Forced Dalit Man To Drink Urine; Charges Under SC/ST Act

The Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi D Channannavar arrested a suspended police sub-inspector for allegedly forcing a Dalit youth to drink the urine of an inmate. This incident took place when the individual was under custody in Chikkamagaluru district in May.

Suspended sub-inspector Arjun was arrested by the CID in Bengaluru on Wednesday night. According to a report, Gonibeedu police officials on May 10 secured the youngster in connection with an elopement case and the case was probed by the accused sub-inspector. Arjun had allegedly tortured the prisoner and had asked another youth to urinate on his face, which the Karnataka HC had termed to be 'most heinous' in nature.

What is the stand of the court on the matter?

The matter came to light when the victim had written to the police and the Human Rights Council seeking justice. On May 22, an FIR was registered in connection to the case against police officer Arjun. Following this, the accused officer was kept under suspension.

In June, a district court had denied anticipatory bail to Arjun, with the judge stating that the "alleged nature of the incident is most heinous in nature." Later, the Karnataka HC had turned down the plea made by Arjun to quash the charges against him in the case. The court had also directed the police to file a charge sheet in the case and not take any coercive measures. Meanwhile, various organisations in the state had planned a massive protest this week demanding the arrest of the accused sub-inspector.

The crux of the case

After arresting the youngster on May 10, the sub-inspector had instructed an inmate to pass urine on the Dalit youth's face. The complaint letter that the affected youngster wrote to the HRC and police had mentioned that he was asked to lick the urine on the floor.

Sub-inspector Arjun was accused of wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, causing insult, causing hurt, torture and wrongful confinement to extort a confession, along with provisions under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for his heinous act of caste discrimination.

