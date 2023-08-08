Karnataka CID Gets A CBI-like Makeover, New Central Intelligence Unit To Fast-track Probes

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Karnataka is casting itself in the shape of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A new Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) has come up in the state to gather intelligence on serious criminal cases. The new unit will monitor collection of evidence, filing of chargesheets, court proceedings and other matters on the same lines as CBI.

The CIU will add to the financial economic offences, cyber, Interpol-technical support, anti-human trafficking, counterfeit currency, anti-narcotics and forest units. The CID administrative wing is headed by an SP. These divisions have been formed in Bengaluru City, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Davanagere, Dharwad and Mangaluru.

The CID does not have the power to register an FIR and investigate. An FIR registered at local police stations will be handed over to the CID only if the government wants a high-level probe. In case of economic offences, the collection of documents is an important step. A unit has been set for data collection.

Dr MA Saleem, DGP of CID, said, "The CID will function on the lines of the CBI. The pattern of investigation in serious cases, collection of evidence, filing of chargesheets has been changed at every stage. There is no system of filing a preliminary chargesheet. The final chargesheet should be filed directly."

854 cases pending before CID

Since 2018, 854 cases are pending before the agency. Each investigating officer has been assigned four cases and the final chargesheet has to be filed within 90 days. Earlier, the preliminary chargesheet would be filed and then there would be no progress. If the investigation is not over, it can be brought to the notice of the higher authority and given an additional one month time. If the investigating officer can't submit it, they will get another two months to reply to the ADGP.

If the investigation is not completed even at this time, it should be brought to the DGP's notice. If the investigating officer is negligent, disciplinary action will be taken. If made necessary by the nature of the case, six months will be allowed. Chargesheets have already been filed in 74 cases. CID DGP Dr Saleem has said the target is to bring down these cases to 500 by the end of the year.

After the chargesheet is filed, an inspector has been appointed for each unit to oversee proceedings in the court. They will be tasked with how many cases are there in the court, at what stage of the trial, producing witnesses and providing necessary documents to the court.

A victim of Guru Raghavendra cooperative society scam, speaking to Republic on condition of anonymity, said, that "if this unit would have been setup earlier then it would have been easier for thousands of victims who have been swindled crores of rupees and as it was a financial fraud state authorities were lacking but by setting up the central intelligence unit the CID will get more muscle and will quickly be able to resolve cases."

Roles and responsibilities of central intelligence unit

The central intelligence unit will handle the following kinds of investigations: