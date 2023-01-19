Karnataka CIVIC APATHY: Roads Asphalted 10 Days Ago Peeling Off In Bidar

Amidst rising concerns over civic apathy in Karnataka, roads in Bidar are peeling off due to the usage of bad-quality of materials and poor construction. This comes 10 days after roads were asphalted in the area. According to sources, roads in Bidar are caved in leading to majour accidents in the area.

It is being alleged that the materials used in the construction of the roads were not good enough to sustain vehicles with heavy loads. Bidar district authorities have reportedly spent 89 crore rupees to lay roads across the city on the backdrop of Bidar Utsav. Heavy vehicles commuting on these roads are getting stuck causing problems to transport.

Repair work underway of the newly asphalted road in Bengaluru

A day ago in Bengaluru, the repair work of a caved-in road located in the Mahalakshmi Layout began in connection with a huge pothole that emerged in the middle of the road, days after the asphalting was done post-pipeline work carried out by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

This has not happened for the first time as numerous cases of civic apathy have been reported from Karnataka and it keeps increasing. In yet another instance, Republic spotted an electric pole on the Kothanur main road that was seen dangerously tilting onto the busy road over the past few days.

These incidents have raised serious questions on the negligence and quality of work done by the municipal corporation of the state--BBMP, BWSSB and BESCOM.