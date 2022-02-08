Karnataka: Clashes Erupt Across State Amid Hijab Row; Stone-pelting & Heckling Reported

As the Hijab row escalates across Karnataka, several visuals have surfaced from districts across the state depicting incidents of stone-pelting, heckling and other unruly behaviour. Stone-pelting was witnessed in the state's Shivamogga district. The incident transpired at a government first-grade college. Following this, the police present at the site resorted to a lathi charge in order to disperse the protesters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident transpired in Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's constituency in Shivamogga. Meanwhile, in a related development, another video depicts a girl student from Mandya district, while arriving at PES College, can be seen heckled by students who were donning saffron shawls and chanting "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. In her response, the girl was heard raising her hand and chanting "Allahu Akbar" before she was escorted by the college staff.

Petition in Karnataka High Court over the controversy

The Karnataka High Court is hearing a clutch of pleas amid the ongoing Hijab row in the state. A Muslim student of the Pre-University College in Udupi district had moved the HC that challenged the decision of the college which barred six students from entering the classroom for wearing a Hijab. The petition has stated that the student's right to wear a Hijab is a fundamental right that is guaranteed under Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution and is also an essential practice of the Islam religion. Other similar petitions have also been filed.

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Back in January, a few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.

Apart from that, many students also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college. Following this, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom. The protests have now spread to other district colleges in the state. The college administration had maintained that Hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college with Hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside the classrooms.