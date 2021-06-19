Karnataka CM Announces COVID Curb Relaxations in Districts With Less Than 5% Positivity

As the positivity rate dipped below 10% in most districts of Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa on Saturday announced few relaxations to the COVID curbs across the state. Noting that the positivity rate was below 5% in 16 districts, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announced that all shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants in these districts were allowed to operate till 5 pm. Metro and public buses are allowed to operate at 50% capacity while also permitting outdoor shooting for films and serials.

Karnataka CM announces relaxations of COVID curbs

Further, CM Yediyurappa announced that gyms were allowed to operate at 50% capacity in the districts whose positivity rate was below 5%. Stadiums are allowed to operate without an audience, he added. However, a night curfew (from 7 pm to 5 am) will remain in place while a weekend curfew will also be enforced from Friday and will be in place till 5 am on Monday. CM Yediyurappa added that these lockdown relaxations would be implemented in the state from 21 June to 5 July.

Earlier, the state TAC had submitted its report to CM Yediyurappa and had recommended allowing shopping malls, shops and hotels to open for up to four hours daily initially. The TAC, however, recommended against the opening of places of worship, swimming pool centres and other places until the end of June. As per reports, certain members of the TAC have also recommended restricting the movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones. The State TAC had further cautioned the Karnataka government against allowing all activities to be resumed in full swing at one go and has reportedly suggested more relief be introduced on a weekly or fortnightly basis. Further, it had also sought a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the rest of the year.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 5,815 fresh coronavirus cases and 161 deaths, taking the infection count to 28,01,936 and toll to 33,763, the health department said. The state has 1,30,872 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 26,37,279 with the recovery of 11,832 people. Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,263 fresh infections and 23 fatalities today. The city has so far recorded 12,04,326 infections and 15,433 deaths.

There were 72,263 active cases. The positivity rate for the day was 3.38 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.76 per cent. Dakshina Kannada district was the second major COVID hotspot of the day with 832 fresh cases and 16 deaths. According to the health bulletin, there were 594 new cases in Mysuru, 391 in Hassan, 223 in Shivamogga, 222 in Belagavi, 208 in Mandya, 194 in Davangere, 182 in Tumakuru, 177 in Chikkamagaluru, 174 in Udupi and 161 in Bengaluru Rural.

Fresh cases above 100 were reported in Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Kodagu, Kolar and Uttara Kannada. Bidar, Yadgir and Bagalkote, reported zero fatalities and lowest infections of three, five and 16, respectively.