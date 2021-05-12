Karnataka CM Asks Hospitals To Discharge Recovering COVID Patients Admitted Over 20 Days

Amid increasing demand for hospital beds in Karnataka, CM Yediyurappa on Tuesday asked hospitals to ensure the discharge of COVID-19 patients who remain admitted for over 20 days despite improvement in their condition. As per reports, the Karnataka CM had alleged that 835 patients had been admitted to hospitals for over 20 days, citing data reportedly accessed from the war room and warned patients to not stay back at hospitals unnecessarily. CM Yediyurappa directed doctors and hospital staff to take steps to ensure the discharge of patients whose conditions had improved in order to accommodate new patients.

Further, CM Yediyurappa claimed that 503 patients had been overstaying at hospitals for over 20 days despite being advised discharge, and alleged that patients were also holding on to hospital beds while they could be treated at home, citing information received from the war room once again. He asked the doctors to advise such patients that their treatment had concluded and that they should return home in order to allow the hospitals to admit fresh cases. The CM's directions to the hospital staff on patients overstaying came after he reportedly visited a Bengaluru West division COVID-19 war room in Malleshwaram.

"What is the need for the 332 patients to remain in the hospital for 30 days? They should vacate the beds. There are 503 patients in the hospital for 20 days. This way people who are staying in the hospital unnecessarily should go home", CM Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka's COVID battle

Karnataka's COVID tally on Tuesday crossed the 20 lakh mark since the outbreak of the pandemic with 39,510 new infections, while 480 more deaths took the toll to 19,852, the health department said. While the total caseload touched 20,13,193, the state has 5,87,452 active cases. So far, 14,05,869 people have been discharged including 22,584 on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 15,879 infections and 259 fatalities, which is the highest in the state. The city has so far reported 9,83,519 infections and 8,690 deaths. There were 3,62,696 active cases. Ballari logged 1,558 infections and 28 fatalities. The small district has been reporting the second-highest COVID related deaths after Bengaluru for almost a fortnight.

The Karnataka government has extended a complete lockdown in the state for 14 days. The ‘temporary’ extension will remain in place from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. All hotels, pubs, and bars will remain closed. Eateries, meat shops, and vegetable shops can operate as per the given timings".