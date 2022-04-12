Karnataka CM Assures Thorough Probe In Santosh Patil's Death; Eshwarappa Refuses To Resign

Amid the uproar by the opposition in Karnataka demanding the immediate resignation of the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa over his alleged involvement in the death of the Hindu Vahini National Secretary Santosh Patil, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai assured that his government would conduct a thorough probe into the matter and would investigate the reasons behind his death.

While speaking on the issue, Bommai informed that a police complaint has been lodged and a preliminary investigation is being done. On the basis of the initial investigation, suitable action will be taken, Bommai stated.

Basavaraj Bommai assures thorough probe; Eshwarappa refuses to resign

The Karnataka CM further divulged that the dead body of the victim was found in Udupi in a lodge and the police were investigating the background of the murder. Soon, the events that led to the accident will come forward, Bommai assured the public.

Meanwhile, KS Eshwarappa has rejected the opposition’s demand for his resignation, stating that there is no question of him budging on the opposition’s demand and leaving the ministerial office. Earlier, after the issue came to the fore, Eshwarappa had dismissed the allegations of corruption leveled by the murder victim against him. The BJP Minister had also filed a defamation case against him.

Santosh Patil Death Case

Santosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption was found dead on Tuesday. Patil had earlier accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He has now been found dead along with an alleged suicide note in a lodge in Udupi.

Meanwhile, the note found beside him blames minister Eshwarappa as the 'sole reason' behind his death. According to Patil's alleged suicide note sent as a Whats App message, it was stated, "Minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our Prime Minister, Chief Minister, our beloved Lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids." Further, in the note, he mentioned 'salutes' to his 'media friends'. Following this, the opposition parties in Karnataka have lashed out at the minister and have demanded a strict investigation.

Meanwhile, the note found beside him blames minister Eshwarappa as the ‘sole reason’ behind his death. According to Patil’s alleged suicide note sent as a Whats App message, it was stated, “Minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our Prime Minister, Chief Minister, our beloved Lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids.” Further, in the note, he mentioned ‘salutes’ to his ‘media friends’. Following this, the opposition parties in Karnataka have lashed out at the minister and have demanded a strict investigation.