Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Announces Compensation For Crops Destroyed By Heavy Rainfall

According to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, extensive and unexpected rains caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal has resulted in massive crop losses. He went on to say that he had requested an urgent report on the compensation of Rs 685 crores. He stated that Rs 130 crores had already been released for prior crop losses. The worst-affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, and Ramanagar.

In Karnataka, at least 24 people have died as a result of relentless rain that has wrecked havoc in numerous parts of the state in recent days. In addition, at least 191 livestock died and numerous residences were destroyed, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday. According to the chief minister's office, 658 residences were completely destroyed and 8,495 were partially destroyed.

Karnataka CM says rainfall triggered by depression in Bay of Bengal led to a huge crop loss

Bengaluru| This widespread unexpected rainfall due to depression in Bay of Bengal has led to a huge crop loss. I've asked for an immediate report on the compensation (of Rs 685 crores). Rs 130 crores have already been released for previous crop loss: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/SjG7rprxKR — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

The figures were announced after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting at his home office on Sunday to assess the damage caused by the downpour in various sections of the state. Several roads, bridges, highways, schools, and public health centres have also been damaged, according to preliminary reports. On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid a visit to the Chikkaballapur district's rain-stricken areas and announced compensation for families whose homes had been completely destroyed.

IMD prediction for 5 days

During his visit, Chief Minister Bommai pledged the impacted regions and people of the state government's support. Aside from that, the state chief minister has asked all of his ministers to visit the state's flood-affected districts. Meanwhile, relief efforts were ongoing, with officials attempting to expedite the whole relief and rescue process. In the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts 'light to moderate' rainfall in Karnataka and other states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, according to the IMD. However, significant rains are expected in Karnataka over the next two days, leading state officials to maintain a high level of readiness in case of an emergency.

In a tweet, the IMD said on Sunday, "Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rainfall over Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days. (sic)"

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: PTI)