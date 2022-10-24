Last Updated:

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Congratulates UK PM-elect Rishi Sunak

Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely, the Karnataka CM opined.

Bengaluru/Haveri: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak, a person of Indian origin set to become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Talking to reporters in Shiggaon, Bommai said the British ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development.

Today, Indians are on all fronts and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely, he opined.

In a series of tweets, former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too congratulated Sunak, who is set to become the UK prime minister.

"Hearty congratulations to Sri @RishiSunak, senior Conservative party leader & Britain’s Prime Minister elect. He is connected to our Karnataka. I am overwhelmed with the election of Sri Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Infosys founder Sri N R Narayanamurthy & Smt Sudha Murty," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"I am confident that Sri Rishi Sunak will effectively lead Britain & help to bring its economy back on track," he added.

