Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Extends COVID Curbs Till January End After Review Meet

The Karnataka government has decided to extend COVID-19 guidelines till the end of the month, amid the constant surge in cases. The decision has been taken after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the COVID situation via video conferencing in Bengaluru. Ministers Dr. K Sudhakar, BC Nagesh, Araga Dnyanendra, and senior officials attended the meeting. CM Bommai has himself tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.

Karnataka CM Bommai Reviews COVID-19 situation

Decisions From COVID Review Meeting

All rallies, dharnas, protests to be prohibited.

Marriage functions are permitted with not more than 200 people in open spaces &100 people in closed places

Intensive surveillance to be conducted at the border of Maharashtra, Kerala &Goa

The government decided to establish 27 COVID-19 Care Centres in Bengaluru immediately.

The daily COVID-19 testing in Bengaluru is to be raised to 1.30 lakh.

Officials directed to take stringent action against those holding public conventions.

The rise in cases among school children was discussed and a decision was also taken to authorise the Deputy Commissioners of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, reports from the BEOs and Health officers.

Officials were instructed to arrange seprate wards, ICUs, and other treatment facilities for children at Taluk and District hospitals. Education and Health department officials asked to conduct a general health checkup in schools every fortnight.

The District collectors and Superintendent of Police have been directed to strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines at public places. Instructions were issued for monitoring the health of those in-home quarantines and timely distribution of health kits for them.

To utilise the services of House Surgeons and Final Year Nursing students in the Home Isolation and Triaging process.

The Revenue and Endowment departments directed to issue appropriate guidelines to be followed during the coming Sankranti, Vaikunta Ekadashi, and other festivals

The state government instructed to take action to decongest the market areas based on the ground realities.

PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery to Karnataka CM From COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and wished him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. He urged people who came in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested.

I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 10, 2022

Karnataka's COVID Situation

On Monday, Karnataka reported 11,698 new COVID-19 cases out of which 9,221 cases were reported in Bengaluru only. The active caseload of the state stands at 60,148 including 49,000 active cases of Bengaluru. As many as four people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the state on Monday including two deaths reported in Bengaluru

(With ANI Inputs)