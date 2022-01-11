Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Extends COVID Curbs Till January End After Review Meet

Quick links:
The Karnataka government has decided to extend COVID-19 guidelines till the end of the month, amid the constant surge in cases. The decision has been taken after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the COVID situation via video conferencing in Bengaluru. Ministers Dr. K Sudhakar, BC Nagesh, Araga Dnyanendra, and senior officials attended the meeting. CM Bommai has himself tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.
ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಗತಿಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಪಟ್ಟಂತೆ ಇಂದು ಹಿರಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ಮತ್ತು ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಸಲಹಾ ಸಮಿತಿಯ ಸದಸ್ಯರ ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ಸಭೆ ನಡೆಸಲಾಯಿತು. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LuVugB56mL— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 11, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 11, spoke to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and wished him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine. He urged people who came in close contact with him recently to isolate themselves and get tested.
I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested.— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) January 10, 2022
On Monday, Karnataka reported 11,698 new COVID-19 cases out of which 9,221 cases were reported in Bengaluru only. The active caseload of the state stands at 60,148 including 49,000 active cases of Bengaluru. As many as four people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the state on Monday including two deaths reported in Bengaluru