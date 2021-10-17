Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Likely To Reduce Taxes On Fuel After State Bypolls

With no relief to the public, the petrol and diesel prices have been increasing across the country. As the country is stressed with the fuel rate hike, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hinted at deciding on reducing cess and sales tax on diesel and petrol prices after the Sindagi and Hangal bypolls scheduled for October 30. In the capital city of Karnataka, the petrol price has increased to Rs 109.53 per litre which was Rs 83.69 per litre last year.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "We will review the state economy after by-elections, and then take a decision on reducing tax on fuel prices".

As of Sunday, in Bengaluru, petrol costs Rs 109.53 and diesel price is Rs 100.37. Responding to the hike in petrol and diesel prices across the country for the fourth consecutive day, CM Bommai affirmed that the matter will be reviewed after state by-polls.

Earlier on October 10, Bommai had stated that the government will make a decision soon on the fuel price reduction. He had said that reviewing the financial position and revenue, a decision will be taken on the matters.

Congress demands fuel price reduction

Earlier in September, Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had demanded the BJP-led government to reduce the cess and sales tax on petrol and diesel in the state. Referring to Tamil Nadu's fuel rate which was reduced by Rs 3, Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka state fuel reduction price must be more than them. While the Karnataka Congress has blamed the state government for increasing the price of petrol and diesel.

Responding to the opposition, the Karnataka CM informed that under the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government between 2004 and 2014, fuel rates had increased by 60 per cent while under PM Modi's leadership, only 30 per cent hike in fuel prices is observed.

Karnataka bypolls

Karnataka's Assembly constituencies, Sindagi and Hangal will go for polls on October 30, and the results will be announced on November 2. The seats went vacant with the demise of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. BJP has fielded Ramesh Bhusanur from Sindagi, who came second behind Managuli in the 2018 polls, and Shivaraj Sajjanar is the candidate from Hangal constituency.

Image: PTI/ANI