Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Says Centre Will Provide More COVID-19 Vaccines To State

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed, on Thursday, that the Centre has agreed to increase the monthly supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the state.

"The Union minister has assured to supply more vaccines. This would help in our target of vaccinating 5 lakh people daily," the Karnataka Chief Minister told reporters after meeting several union ministers in Delhi in the last two days.

Bommai also informed about his meetings with Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal. "We spoke about the National Education Policy 2020 with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and he assured us to come and inaugurate a workshop," he said. He added that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured him of providing more facilities for a mega textile park that he will approve whenever the proposal is sent by the Karnataka Government.

Bommai informed that he also met BJP MP Arun Singh to discuss issues related to the party. He clarified that nothing about the portfolios were discussed in that meeting.

On being asked about a recent alleged gang rape case in Mysore, Chief Minister Bommai said, “I've spoken to ADGP Pratap Reddy, asking him to take the matter seriously and to investigate it thoroughly. I asked the Mysore SP to form special teams and whoever be the culprit, take strict legal action. He said that they are speaking to the victim and parents and investigating to nab the culprits".

Bommai added, "I don't endorse the (Karnataka) Home minister's statement and don't agree with his comment. I have told him to present clarification about his statement, and that's why I have spoken to police officials to report to me directly."

What did Karnataka Home Minister say?

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had said that the Congress party was politicising the issue to increase their political popularity. In a controversial remark, he said, "The Congress is trying to rape me."

Jnanendra stirred more controversy with his statement questing why the victims were a deserted spot late evening. “First of all, they (the victims) have gone to a deserted spot at 7-7:30 pm. They should not have gone there, but they have gone and we can't stop anyone from going anywhere. No one goes there because it's a deserted land. They could have (instead) gone to the park. I'm going today to Mysore and I will take information and we will see where are lapses, we will take care that such an incident must not happen,” he had said, inviting harsh criticism.

(With inputs from ANI)