Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Says State Government Examining Matter Of Caste-based Census

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government is examining the matter of caste census. Asserting that the issue was before the court and the Backward Class Commission, the Karnataka CM said that everybody is free to meet the Prime Minister and others. "Everybody is free to meet Prime Minister and others. The matter of caste census is before the court as well as the Backward Class Commission. We are examining it," said Bommai when asked to comment on the 10-party delegation meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the caste census issue.

When asked to comment on the 10-party delegation meeting with PM Modi on the caste census issue, the Chief Minister said that the Karnataka government is examining it. This comes after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on August 21 said that a 10-party delegation would meet the Prime Minister on Monday on the issue of a caste-based census.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had said, "A delegation comprising a representative each from 10 parties, is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over demand for a caste-based census. It is the desire of the people that there must be a caste-based census. I hope there will be a positive discussion on this. If the caste census is not conducted by the Centre in the country, then it will be considered by the government in Bihar."

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had lashed out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka for not releasing the caste census report. The Congress leader had also said that the saffron party was against the Constitution, social justice and reservation and that's why it was turning deaf ears to accept the Backward classes commission report.

Siddaramaiah added, "BJP leaders speak as though the reservation to backward classes was their policy decision. It was the then BJP Rajya Sabha member Late Rama Jois who went to court opposing Late Rajiv Gandhi's reservation policy which extended reservation to backward classes, women, minorities, SC/STs in local bodies."

The debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw wide participation with many opposition members raising demands for caste-based census and removing the 50 per cent ceiling on the reservation.

The demand for the caste-based census was made by Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition members. Some BJP allies have also made a similar demand.

