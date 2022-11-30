Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai To Visit Belagavi On Dec 2 Amid Border Row With Maharashtra

In an important development amid the ongoing border row with Maharashtra, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has decided to visit Belagavi on Friday, December 2. As per his schedule accessed by Republic TV, he will go to Ramdurg in the Belagavi district to lay the foundation stone for a slew of development projects. As per sources, several pro-Kannada organizations have invited Bommai to the Jat taluka in Maharashtra's Sangli district. They want to confer an award on him for ensuring the supply of water to the villages there for irrigation and drinking purposes. However, there is no confirmation of his Sangli visit yet.

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

There has been a longstanding dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The present controversy emanated from Basavaraj Bommai's assertion on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media after meeting Karnataka Border and River Formation Commission chairperson and former SC judge Shivaraj Patil on Sunday, Bommai revealed that he will visit Delhi on November 29. During his visit, he shall meet senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to discuss everything related to the border dispute case pending before the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraje Desai will visit Belagavi on December 3 on the invite of the MES to hold deliberations on this issue.

In its letter to the Ministers, the MES wrote, "The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute case is going on in the Supreme Court. At this juncture, you have been appointed as the nodal Minister. It is the desire of the Madhyawarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and its workers that you should hold deliberations in Belagavi over this question and some other questions. It is our humble request that you should visit Belagavi at the earliest". Bommai is likely to call an all-party meeting on this issue soon.