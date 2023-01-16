Last Updated:

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Unveils A 112-ft 'Adiyogi Shiva' In Bengaluru

Bommai said Adiyogi is an inspiration for the people and also shared the personal experience of visiting the Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on January 15, Sunday unveiled a 112-ft bust of 'Adiyogi Shiva', built at Isha Foundation premises at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. The Ashram has been set up to promote Indian art, culture, and spiritual traditions.

Bommai said Adiyogi is an inspiration for the people and also shared the personal experience of visiting the Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore.

Adiyogi an inspiration for people: Karnataka CM

Earlier on Sunday, Isha FOundation founder Sadhguru consecrated Yogeshwara Linga, a manifestation of the five chakras in the human system, near the Adiyogi statue. “With the presence of the Yogeshwara Linga, Adiyogi has become a living entity. It is the second such consecration in the center after Naga Pratistha, the consecration of the Sacred Naga,” the foundation said in its statement.

“Adiyogi will inspire people for a very long time. I have been to Coimbatore, too, and if we just see Adiyogi for a few seconds, we realise a lot of things and experience deep states,” Bommai said.

Sadhguru addressing the event and emphasizing the importance of consecrated spaces said, “Creating powerful spaces for transformation and transcendence is to cater to those who long to rise... not for those who look up to something, (but for) those who intend to rise above the mundane and touch the magical aspect of life and its source.”

Radhe Jaggi, daughter of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev presented Cultural programmes including Bharatanatyam. Additionally Kerala's fire dance and Theyam also marked the event. 

Apart from Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the event was attended by state health minister K Sudhakar, and primary and secondary education minister B C Nagesh, former Indian Cricketer Venkatesh Prasad,  Big Boss Kannada season six winner, Shashi Kumar, Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurty and actor Anu Prabhakar.

