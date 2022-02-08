Tensions have escalated in Karnataka's Udupi as the Hijab versus Saffron shawl controversy exploded on Tuesday with fresh protests erupting outside the MGM College. In never-before-seen visuals, a large number of girl students participated in an aggressive protest for their 'right' to wear hijab in schools, while hundreds of right-wing students wore saffron stoles-headgears and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to counter the Hijab protests.

The protest comes just minutes ahead of the all-important hearing in the Karnataka High Court over the hijab restriction in colleges.

Amid the showdown outside the Udupi college, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday asked all the concerned people to maintain peace and let the children study. "The matter will be presented in High Court today, let’s wait for it," Bommai told reporters after concluding meeting with ministers in Delhi.

Earlier today, the CM had ordered all schools to follow the state's order (on uniform) until the court's verdict is out. The Karnataka High Court will soon hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-University College in Udupi, questioning the restriction on wearing hijab in college.

Bommai noted that the Constitution has mentioned in several ways what kind of dress should be worn in schools and colleges and even the Karnataka Education Act has made it clear in the Rules.

Asked why the 'hijab' row has refused to die down in the state, the CM said this issue is not limited to Karnataka as it has been discussed in a big way in states such as Kerala and Maharashtra where the matter was decided by high courts.

What is the Karnataka Hijab controversy?

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the PU Government college in Udupi when some students alleged that they were barred from attending classes as they were wearing hijab.

The Hijab row later spread to other parts of Karnataka and escalated into a major controversy with political parties getting mileage out of it. While Congress leaders supported the wearing of the hijab, BJP said that it won't the 'Talibanisation' of educational institutions. PFI's student wing Campus Front of India has alleged that the Hijab row' is a 'larger conspiracy' against Muslim women.

Escalating the matter further, a number of Hindu students, mostly boys, came to college wearing saffron shawls, as a counter to the Muslim girls wearing hijabs. Meanwhile, 'I love Hijab' Protests have sprung across Karnataka in solidarity with the Muslim students.

Image: Republic/PTI