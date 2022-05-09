Karnataka CM Bommai Asks Officials To Implement SC's Orders In State Over Loudspeaker Row

After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) loudspeaker ultimatum, Sri Rama Sena has vowed to play Hanuman Chalisa across 1,000 temples in Karnataka from Monday, May 9 to counter morning Azaan.

SRS activists reportedly played Suprabhatam and Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at several temples across the State since 5 am on Monday.

However, reacting to the intensified loudspeaker row in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday spoke to media reporters and said, “Supreme Court has given guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in Karnataka and it is applicable to everyone in the state. I have spoken to all senior officials. We need to implement the guideline in an equitable manner. While talking with senior officials, we discussed the implementation of the loudspeaker guideline given by the Supreme Court. The guideline will be implemented across the state of Karnataka in an equitable manner.” “I have asked all the senior officials to keep Supreme Court’s guidelines in mind and take down all loudspeakers of the state which are louder than the allowed decibels. The High Court of Karnataka has already given a ruling and I have asked all senior officials to thoroughly follow all orders.”

While speaking to the media earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "Related to Azaan, CM Bommai held a meeting with senior officers in Bengaluru and also gave instructions. 15-day deadline had been given to remove all illegal microphones. According to the Supreme Court verdict, a notice had been issued already. They have to follow that verdict. If they don't follow that, legal action will be taken against them. I don't know what they (Sri Ram Sena) are doing, i have just told you what government is doing."

Sri Ram Sena vows to carry protest ‘peacefully’ over loudspeaker row

Earlier this week, Sri Ram Sena vowed to play Hanuman Chalisa across 1,000 temples in Karnataka from Monday, May 9 to counter morning Azaan. On Sunday, SRS chief Muthalik announced that due to the 'lack of action' by the CM Basavaraj Bommai government against unauthorized loudspeakers in mosques, temple priests and management committees across the state had decided to play devotional songs on loudspeakers as a counter-response. This came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) loudspeaker ultimatum.

Detailing his plan, Muthalik said that under the first phase, Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata or devotional songs will be played at temples at 5 AM in the morning. The party chief had also lauded the crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh government, which has taken action against 1 lakh loudspeakers in the state. He further stated that the drive would be carried out peacefully, but the 'dadagiri' of police against their workers would not be tolerated. In case, the police try to stop Sri Ram Sena workers it may lead to confrontation and, "our Karyakartas will oppose it," Muthalik had said.