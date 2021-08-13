Karnataka CM Bommai Calls Emergency Meeting On Possible Impact Of COVID-19 On Children

Witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 infections in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for an emergency meeting on Friday. The meeting also focused on the impact of a possible third COVID-19 wave on children.

Speaking at the meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Bommai said that the third wave may drastically affect children as they belong to the non-vaccinated group. The government is yet to announce vaccinations for anyone below the age of 18.

Karnataka Govt on third COVID wave

After returning from his official tour in Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called for the meeting under the threat of a possible third COVID wave and discussed measures that need to be taken to address the situation.

CM Bommai said that the state government has already started the 'Vathsalya' scheme in the Udupi and Haveri districts to help monitor the situation of children, and added that pediatric health camps will be organised for checking the nutritious strength of children and to provide them with whatever is required to meet their nutritional and growth requirements.

Bommai also instructed all district hospitals to arrange pediatric ICUs for the future.

COVID-19 among children

Till August 11, Karnataka has reported 543 cases of infections among children. Of them, 210 were aged below nine, and 333 were between the age group of 10 and 19. No fatalities have been recorded among children. As per experts' suggestions, the state government has decided to allow schools to open.

(Image: PTI)