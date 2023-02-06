Karnataka CM Bommai Calls Kumaraswamy's Casteist Remark Irrelevant, Asks To Focus On JD(S)

A war of words erupted between Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy over the latter's casteist remark on Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Kumaraswamy sparked a row on Sunday as he alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is conspiring to make Pralhad Joshi the Chief Minister of Karnataka after the assembly polls along with eight deputies. He further attacked the minister stating that he lacked culture and divides society as he hailed from a community that desecrated the Sringeri temple. Notably, Joshi is currently Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, and represents the Dharwad Lok Sabha segment.

CM Bommai hits back at Kumaraswamy's remark

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai has now issued a response and lashed out at Kumaraswamy and termed his remark irrelevant as well as inconsequential. During a media address, CM Bommai said, "He (Kumaraswamy) should stop worrying about us and start correcting his party. Instead of indulging in personal attacks and making casteist remarks, it is better for Kumaraswamy to focus on building his own party. These statements are irrelevant in politics".

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said, "Kumaraswamy fears JD(S) won't win even 20 seats in the Assembly polls, so he is affected. He might have spoken about 8-9 Deputy Chief Ministers after looking at his own family because their politics is such. He has indulged in both dynasty and divide-and-rule politics".

Kateel added, "He was a former Chief Minister and should respect all communities, making such comments about a particular community is unbecoming of him, he said. Before commenting on the RSS, let Kumaraswamy must make himself aware of the organisation and its ideology, he said.

Kumaraswamy Claims RSS Conspiring To Make Pralhad Joshi

In his controversial remark, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy stated, "A conspiracy in the RSS is underway to make Pralhad Joshi the Chief Minister of the State after the Assembly polls. Joshi does not belong to a culture that is most prominent in southern Karnataka". He went on to advise other communities not to fall prey to the conspiracy of the BJP and RSS which would divide the State.

"The reason for that is that he doesn't represent the south Indian Brahmin traditions. There are two to three kinds of Brahmins. He (Joshi) hails from the Peshwa community that destroyed the idol at Sringeri mutt and belongs to the group that killed Mahatma Gandhi. He is not a Brahmin of the old Karnataka region. The RSS has already decided to make him the next CM. That is why he has started attacking us. He hails from the Peshwa community of Maharashtra. They are cultureless and do not need culture. The Deshastha Brahmin community was unlike the Brahmin communities of the old Karnataka region who believed in the principle of Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu. This community only wants to divide the nation, and indulge in conspiratorial politics. I request Veerashaivas, Vokkaligas, OBCs and Dalits not to fall for the ploy of the BJP and the RSS. They will divide the state by making someone like him CM. Under him, there will be eight Deputy CMs".