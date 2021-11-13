Karnataka CM Bommai Commits To Enact Anti-conversion Law Amid Demand From Hindu Outfits

On Friday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai promised to enact a law against forced conversions after receiving a memorandum from multiple right-wing organizations. Mentioning that the Constitution does not permit forced conversion including by allurement, he told the media, "The state government is studying related laws enacted by other states and soon an anti-conversion legislation will be formulated". Over 50 Hindu seers including Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti spokesperson Mohan Gowda were a part of the delegation that called on the CM.

During the interaction, they reportedly demanded that converts should be denied benefits meant for Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes. Moreover, Muthalik claimed that schools and hospitals are being used for religious conversion. It is pertinent to note that BJP-ruled governments in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have already passed stringent laws banning forced conversion.

Hindu Janjagruti samiti, Sri Ram Sena & 50 Swamiji's submitted memorandum to @CMofKarnataka To enact Anti Conversion law in Karnataka State.



Chief Minister @BSBommai agreed our demand's and assured for strict anti Conversation Law.@noconversion @missionkaali @RituRathaur pic.twitter.com/PQlTUXBBF7 — 🚩Mohan gowda🇮🇳 (@Mohan_HJS) November 12, 2021

BJP's push for anti-Love Jihad law

As per some organizations, 'Love Jihad' refers to inter-religious marriages where the woman converts to Islam either by force or guile in order to marry a Muslim man. In 2010, the then Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan had accused PFI and some other organizations of planning to turn the state into a Muslim-majority state by doling out money. In 2020, G Kishan Reddy told the Parliament that 'Love Jihad' is not defined under the current laws and that no such case has been reported by any of the Central agencies.

On November 28, 2020, Uttar Pradesh became the first state to outlaw 'Love Jihad' when Governor Anandiben Patel promulgated the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. Under this ordinance, an individual who forcefully marries a girl for the sheer purpose of converting her religion can face punishment up to 10 years in jail. Besides this, mass conversions shall be punishable with a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs.50,000 on the organizations conducting it. If someone wants to convert to another religion, he/she has to submit an application to the District Magistrate two months in advance.

In January 2021, the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, came into force. Incorporating stiff punishments similar to UP, it states, "No person shall convert or attempt to convert, either directly or otherwise, any other person by use of misrepresentation, allurement, use of threat of force, undue influence, coercion or marriage or by any other fraudulent means". However, the Gujarat government faced a setback as the Gujarat HC stayed certain provisions of The Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021. Meanwhile, the Centre has ruled out enacting an anti-conversion law.