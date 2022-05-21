Karnataka CM Bommai Hails SC Order For Ward Delimitation, Reservation For BBMP Elections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has welcomed the Supreme Court decision to conduct the ward delimitation and reservation exercise for holding the BBMP elections. CM Bommai further informed that the delimitation exercise is in the last stages and a committee is working on the contours of OBC reservation for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

It's important to note that the elections to the BBMP have been long pending since September 2020 due to the delimitation exercise and the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the SC on May 20 asked the Karnataka State Election Commission to begin the preparatory work for holding the elections within one week of the notification of the ward delimitation and the fixation of the number of OBC seats. The court added that both the procedures should be completed within eight weeks from today, May 20.

'Work for Bengaluru ward delimitation and OBC seat determination to end soon': CM Bommai

Speaking to media persons CM Bommai said that once the ward delimitation is finalised, which is in its final stages, the notification will be released accordingly. In parallel, the Bhaktavatsala Commission is also determining the number of OBC seats to be allocated for the matrix of wards available.

"I welcome the Supreme Court order to hold elections to the local bodies with provision for OBC reservation as it has upheld the state government's plea in this regard. BJP is ready to face the election," CM Bommai said as reported by ANI.

CM Bommai's sudden Delhi visit activates political grapevine

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai's second visit to Delhi on May 20, the second in the past 10 days has sparked off speculation within the political circles, especially in the BJP. It's important to note the party recently asked their Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to resign and replaced him with the state party President Dr Manik Saha, in just under a day.

The sudden trip to Delhi has raised the hopes of cabinet expansion, while some also believe it may be scheduled to discuss the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and the elections to the legislative bodies and councils. According to the tour programme, CM Bommai's return schedule has been kept 'open'. Apart from many Union Ministers, the Karnataka CM is also expected to meet the central leadership although the meetings with the latter are not mentioned in his itinerary.

CM Bommai was in Delhi on May 10 and 11, wherein he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the second day to deliberate on the cabinet expansion.

Image: PTI