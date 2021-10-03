Karnataka CM Bommai Inaugurates State's 31st District With 'blessings Of Yediyurappa'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday inaugurated Vijayanagara as the 31st district of the state. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was also present at the inauguration ceremony that was hosted at the district headquarters of Hosapete, Karnataka. It is pertinent to mention here that the newly-registered district will be home to World Heritage Site and popular vacation spot, Hampi. The notification for the formation of the Vijayanagara district was issued on February 8 in spite of protests staged by the opposition in Karnataka who had rallied against the decision.

ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ನೂತನವಾಗಿ ಅಸ್ತಿತ್ವಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ ವಿಜಯನಗರ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯನ್ನು ಇಂದು ಉದ್ಘಾಟಿಸಿ, ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ 56 ವಿವಿಧ ಕಾಮಗಾರಿಗಳ ಲೋಕಾರ್ಪಣೆ ಮತ್ತು ಶಂಕು ಸ್ಥಾಪನೆಯನ್ನು ನೆರವೇರಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಬಿ ಎಸ್ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ, ಸಚಿವರಾದ ಆನಂದ್ ಸಿಂಗ್, ಇತರ ಸಚಿವರು, ಶಾಸಕರು ಹಾಗೂ ಗಣ್ಯರು ಉಪಸ್ಥಿತರಿದ್ದರು. pic.twitter.com/Xvy13LTTST — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 2, 2021

CM Bommai thanks ex-CM Yediyurappa for Vijayanagara formation

A colourful event with a grand fireworks display marked the formation of the new district of Vijayanagara. CM Basavaraj Bommai while speaking at the event attested the fact that the Vijayanagara empire was not formed in a day, but was the outcome of the efforts of Hakka (also known as Harihara Raya) and Bukka Raya, Tungabhadra River and the blessings of saint Vidyaranya. On that note, he said, "After many efforts, this new district too has been formed with the blessings of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa."

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that the formation of the new district would mark a new era of art, music, literature and culture, for which the erstwhile Vijayanagara was recognised. The Chief Minister hoped that the archaeological sites would now be well protected. He also assured of financial support for development of the new district. CM Bommai also laid the foundation for 56 various public works in the newly-formed district on the occasion.

Details about Vijayanagara; Karnataka's 31st district

The name 'Vijayanagara' has drawn inspiration from the Vijayanagara empire of Raja Krishna Devaraya whose ruins have been recognised as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The 31st district of Karnataka has been formed out of the Ballari district. The Vijayanagara district spans over a total area of 5,644 square kilometres. Vijayanagara will comprise of six talukas (administrative division) namely Hosapete, Kottur, Hagaribommanahalli, Hoovina Hadagali, Kudligi and Harapanahalli. The newly-formed district will also house favourite tourist attraction spots; for instance, the Virupaksha temple and Vijaya Vitthala temple complexes.

Image: Twitter/@BSBommai, ANI