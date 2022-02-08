Karnataka CM Bommai Meets Amit Shah: Cabinet Expansion Only After 2022 Assembly Elections

Amid pressure to reshuffle the cabinet soon, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed state developments. Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, gave a summary of the achievements of his government over the past six months and also discussed the state of affairs with Amit Shah, said an official statement.

Bommai submitted a study conducted by ISAAC on the benefits of the pro-people schemes on the poor, which was appreciated by the Home Minister, it added.

Regarding the demands of BJP MLAs to expand the Karnataka cabinet, Shah is learned to have told the CM that the issue will be discussed by central leaders after the elections in five states.

Earlier during the day, Bommai said that he would discuss cabinet reshuffle with top party leaders in the national capital, provided he gets an appointment. He plans to meet BJP National President JP Nadda on Tuesday to discuss political developments in the state.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Bommai has been under pressure to expand or rejig his cabinet soon. However, as per sources, it will be done after the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur. There are currently 30 ministers in the Karnataka Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The Saffron party is expected to work on strengthening the state cabinet by bringing some significant changes in its structure. Many senior ministers such as KS Eshwarappa, Murugesh Nirani, CC Patil, and Prabhu Chauhan are likely to be dropped after the reshuffle.

Karnataka CM Bommai, who is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon has previously held portfolios of water resources, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs, and Legislature of Karnataka.

The development comes months after former CM Yediyurappa resigned from the CM position after serving for two years, citing his growing age and health constraints, subsequent to which, Basavaraj Bommai was named his successor.

As per the current party dynamics, sources apprised that the BJP high command is pondering to rope in a young leader to lead the party in the state after Bommai. Keeping the slated polls in mind, the prospect CM may belong to the politically-influential Lingayath community, just like Bommai and Yediyurappa. A Dalit CM face is also augured.

(With inputs from agency)