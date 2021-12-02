Karnataka CM Bommai Meets Health Min Mandaviya After 2 Omicron Cases Confirmed In State

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja S Bommai on Thursday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after two cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were found in the state. He also discussed administering booster vaccine doses to healthcare workers in the state.

"I discussed two issues. One was about controlling the spread of COVID-19 and the other was about the new variant," the Chief Minister said. In the meeting, Mansukh Mandaviya praised the state government's vaccination efforts and called for continuing the campaign at the same speed and pace.

The Karnataka CM, who is on an official visit to New Delhi, will leave for Bengaluru on Thursday night. Bommai also discussed the fertiliser shortage issue with the health minister, who also holds the Chemicals and Fertilisers portfolio.

Karnataka Health Minister speaks on Omicron variant cases

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said that the two Omicron cases were confirmed using genome sequencing. One of the COVID-19 positive cases is a South African national while another is a doctor without any travel history. He said that contact tracing was done following which five people were isolated.

The practising government hospital doctor had tested positive after he had symptoms. "His CT levels were low. Samples were sent for genomic sequencing and confirmed Omicron," the state's health minister informed.

He said that the doctor's contact tracing was done following which five people were isolated. "We have sent their samples for genome sequencing."

"The doctor was discharged. He has been admitted to the hospital now because his contacts tested positive. He is aware of the protocols and followed them," he added.

"The cases were found in Karnataka due to robust testing. Since the first wave, we are on top of testing, tracing, tracking and treatment. We are going to step up testing," Sudhakar said.

India reports two Omicron cases

The Centre on Thursday informed that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected, in Karnataka, and asked people not to panic but to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Both the patients are men, aged 46 years and 66 years, with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said. Following the detection of two Omicron cases, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced and were being tested.