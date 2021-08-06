Karnataka CM Bommai Meets Sharad Pawar To Discuss Water Sharing Between States

Newly-appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday met with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Bangalore. During the meeting held at Bommai’s residence, the two leaders discussed the water sharing between Karnataka and Maharashtra. According to ANI, both the leaders also discussed the possibilities of mutual cooperation in case of floods in the two states.

Basavaraja Bommai, Sharad Pawar discuss water sharing between states

The meeting between Basavaraja Bommai and Sharad Pawar regarding the water sharing between the states comes at a time when Karnataka is facing continued problems due to water supplies. During the meeting, the leaders decided to hold another meeting soon to have a detailed discussion on interstate water issues and also the take on river water sharing between the two states.

Meanwhile, the BJP units of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have locked horns over the water dispute. The two states have been in a tussle over the issue of building a dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery. Earlier on July 31, Basavaraj Bommai had met with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking approval for the Mekedatu scheme. The Karnataka CM had also urged the Centre to take up the Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra schemes as national projects. The latest meeting with the NCP leader comes as a strategic move by Bommai to ensure his position on the water sharing with Maharashtra.

Karnataka-Tamil Nadu rift over Mekedatu project

Major political parties in Tamil Nadu including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Congress and BJP are against the construction of a dam on Cauvery River water. Meanwhile, Congress in Karnataka has urged the ruling BJP government to immediately start the construction project. In the issue, the main concern of Tamil Nadu towards the 9,000 crore Mekedatu reservoir project remains to be its claims that the project will allegedly impact and control the flow of the Cauvery River water.

Meanwhile, Karnataka officials are claiming that the project is crucial as it will meet the drinking water needs of the state capital Bengaluru that is struggling with its water supply. The BJP leaders from both the states have locked horns as Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai announced that the state BJP unit would go into fasting as a protest against CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government. However, the Karnataka government said that the state will not back out on the Mekedatu project despite the heat from the neighbouring state.

