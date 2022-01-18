Karnataka CM Bommai Orders Comprehensive Probe Into Measles Vaccine Deaths Of Infants

Karnataka's Belagavi city reported the alleged death of three infants who passed away after being administered the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine. While reports suggest that the deceased were between 10-15 months of age, officials claim that the cause of death was 'septic shock syndrome' owing to non-sterilised syringes.

"I received the report claiming the cause of death to be septic shock syndrome but I want to know if there's a failure in cold chain management of vaccine storage and handling," CM Basavaraj Bommai's statement read.

"The responsible officers will be suspended pending a departmental enquiry," it added.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated, "I have instructed the authorities to give a comprehensive inquiry report over the case that three children have died while receiving rubella bearing vaccine for Dhadar disease at the Jalahalli Primary Health Center in Ramadurga Taluk, Belgaum district."

Further, it was brought to the fore that a probe has been initiated to identify issues, if any, with the formulation of the aforementioned vaccine. Also, an emergency meeting has been scheduled for January 18 in this regard, Karnataka Health Min Dr K Sudhakar stated.

