Karnataka CM Bommai Presses On Need For Humanitarian Values To Be Included In Frame Of Law

Pressing on a need for moral values and compassion to be inducted within the frame of law, the newly inducted Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday emphasised bringing humanitarian values within the frame of law.

The CM said that exercising such measures in the system of law will not only resolve diverse problems but also will make the judiciary more humane and people-friendly.

CM Bommai was speaking at the inaugural function of the national webinar on socio-legal values in Mitakshara, Vachana, Dasa, and folk literature in Karnataka. The event was organized by the Vijnaneshwara Adhyayana Peetha, Karnataka State Law University.

CM Bommai said, "Vachana, Dasa, and Janapada literature of Karnataka has been articulating equality, tolerance, gratitude, and forgiveness very effectively. Vignaneshwara Adhyayana Peetha must work towards inculcating these values within the frame of law."

CM urges to conduct study on humanitarian value

Chief Minister Bommai stated that legal aspects have transformed along with the changes in society and that there is a sea of changes in the social situation, individual relations, and societies. "Similarly, people's reflection on law is also undergoing changes. The Peetha must conduct a study on these aspects," the Karnataka CM added.

Adding that a revolution in the field of literature in Karnataka is significant CM Bommai said, "The constitution of the country which is also the foundation of laws and regulations reflects the principles of Basavanna."

Bommai visions Adhyayana Peeta at National, International stratum

The Chief Minister also hoped that Adhyayana Peeta which was established by former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will leave a mark at national and international levels. Present at the event were legal luminaries like Justice, Shivaraj Patil, Chairman, Vijnaeshwara Adhyayana Peeta along with former Judge of Supreme Court, Justice B N Srikrishna.

About the webinar

The “Vijnaneshwara Adhyayana Peetha” is organizing as a first major step, a National Webinar on “Socio-legal Values in Mitakshara, Vachana, Dasa and Folk Literature in Karnataka: An Exploration.” The Mitaksara of Vijnanesvara, which is a commentary on Yajnavalkya, occupies a unique place in the Dharmasastra literature. The work was completed between 1100 to 1120 A.D. It represents the essence of Dharmasatra speculation that preceded it for about two thousand years and it became the fountainhead from which flowed fresh streams of interpretation and developments.