Karnataka CM Bommai Says Bomb Threats To Bengaluru Schools A 'conspiracy To Disturb Peace'

In the wake of some schools in Bengaluru receiving bomb threats on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured parents that they need not worry, and that the people involved will be arrested. CM Bommai further assured that the required investigation will happen and security measures will be put in place. CM Bommai said that the incident is intended towards maligning Karnataka's image of a progressive state.

CM Bommai alleged that certain forces are part of a conspiracy, and they want to disrupt the peace in the state. However, the police has been asked to stay alert and not take such threats lightly. "A conspiracy is on to disturb peace in the State. Karnataka is a progressive State & some elements are repeatedly trying to tarnish this image. Police officials instructed to consider these cases seriously,"

Furthermore, assuaging the concerns of the parents, CM Bommai said that the miscreants will be arrested after conducting the necessary investigation. "Those who made the bomb threat calls would be traced and arrested. Effective security and investigation measures will be taken. Necessary precautionary measures are being taken. Parents need not worry," CM Bommai said.

Bomb threats received by schools in Bengaluru

Earlier on Friday, as many as five schools received bomb threats via emails, after which the police officials immediately reached the spot accompanied with the bomb disposal squad. However, police said, "Searches have been done at all the schools and no item that causes worry has been found." Investigation is under progress on the emails, as they have come from different email IDs, the police stated.

Taking full care of not disturbing schools where the examinations were ongoing, the police informed the parents to receive their pupils. The incident has triggered panic as Class 10 exams are going on in the state.

The e-mail threats to schools read, "A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!"

Schools that received bomb threats include DPS Varthur, Gopalan International School, New Academy School, St. Vincent Paul School, Indian Public School Govindpura, and Ebenezer International School, Electronic City.

Image: PTI, Representative