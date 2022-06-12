Karnataka CM Bommai Says Probe Underway On Deaths Caused By Contaminated Water In Raichur

Amid several deaths due to the consumption of contaminated water in the Raichur district of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that an investigation is underway and criminal cases would be registered if required. On June 6, the Karnataka CM ordered a probe and announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the family of the deceased. The number of deaths due to drinking contaminated water has gone up to five.

While speaking to the media in the Hubballi district on Saturday, Bommai said, "Investigation is on into the deaths caused due to consumption of contaminated water in Raichur. Criminal cases would be registered if necessary." CM Bommai also said that two officials had already been suspended in the case and water samples from all the wards are being tested.

CM Bommai Orders Probe, ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia

On June 6, while speaking to the reporters, CM Bommai had said, "The government has taken seriously three deaths in Raichur, caused due to drinking contaminated water. I have asked Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board's Chief Engineer to conduct a thorough inquiry about the reasons. Some are blaming it on the damaged pipeline due to rains...we are getting a technical report." He had added that the Deputy Commissioner of the district has been asked to get samples of all wards in Raichur city tested and get the certification regarding the safety of the drinking water.

"A police inquiry will also be done by a team headed by DySP (Deputy Superintendent of Police), regarding any lapses on part of the officials, involving technical support and action will be taken against the guilty," Bommai said.

As per reports, the first death was reported on May 29, the second on June 3 and the third on June 4. More than 70 people complained of the same symptoms when they fell sick around the same time when the first three deaths were reported in the district. Out of the 70 people, three are reportedly being treated at a hospital and they are said to be currently stable. The rest of them were discharged after being admitted at the District Civil Hospital.

