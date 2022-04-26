Karnataka CM Bommai Says Some Precautionary COVID Curbs Are Back Amid Modest Rise In Cases

As the number of COVID cases takes an upward turn in Karnataka, CM Bommai said there was no need to panic as some of the precautionary measures were re-introduced in the state. "The state is witnessing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases. But there is no need to panic. Precautionary measures would be taken in border areas to control the pandemic", Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The health bulletin on Tuesday stated a rise of 85 new cases with the tally of the total active cases in the state reaching 1686. Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said that the Prime Minister will hold a video conference meeting with all the Chief Ministers on Wednesday at 12 PM, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states tomorrow to review the COVID-19 situation." he said while speaking with media persons at Vijayapura. At the VC meeting with the PM, CM Bommai will be putting forth the steps taken to control the rise in cases in Karnataka.

PM Modi to meet CMs of states via a VC meeting on Wednesday

As the cases move upward, measures such as screening at the airports have been enhanced, more so precautionary measures will be taken at the state's borders with Maharashtra and Kerala, Bommai added. Further commenting on the rise of cases in specific nations in the east, he shared fresh COVID cases have risen in Thailand, Indonesia and China. The PM as a result has directed for implementation of effective measures in the country.

"Recently two countries have witnessed an upsurge in COVID cases. The numbers are increasing in neighbouring countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and China. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed preventive measures in the country. We held a meeting with our Technical Advisory Committee yesterday and decided to reintroduce some of the precautionary measures. Wearing a face mask has been made compulsory, and instructions have been issued to maintain social distance", Bommai said.

On Monday, India reported more than 1,000 cases for the fourth continuous day in a row with 1,011 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital also witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48 percent on Sunday and now rose to 6.42 percent.