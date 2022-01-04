Karnataka CM Bommai Says 'stringent Measures' Put In Place To Control COVID Spread

After chairing a crucial meeting with members of the COVID-19 Task Force and experts in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Tuesday, informed that stringent precautionary measures have been taken to control the spread of the coronavirus in the state's border districts. He added that long-term measures need to be drawn to curb the spread of the virus in future. State Health minister K Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R Ashok, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, DGP Praveen Sood, BBMP officials, senior state health officials and technical advisory committee members were present in the meeting.

While addressing a press conference at Kalaburagi Airport, CM Bommai said, "Long-term measures have been taken to control COVID-19 spread in border districts. Long-term measures will need to be drawn up for controlling the spread of the virus in the state during coming days."

"Arrangements have been made to ensure additional beds, ICU facilities, oxygen supply and adequate stock of medicines, As for any chances of declaring holiday for schools, it would be decided based on experts' suggestions," CM Bommai added.

COVID-19 cases surge in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,479 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths of which 2,054 cases and three fatalities were in Bangaluru itself. The state is witnessing a massive spike in cases since January 1 when the tally crossed the 1,000 mark after three months. On January 2, there were 1,187 cases whereas, on January 3, 1,290 COVID cases were reported.

The state health department said in its bulletin that 288 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 29,61,410. Active cases stood at 13,532. The spike in new cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 2,053 infections and three deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases including 75 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 48 in Mysuru, 45 in Belagavi, 29 in Dharwad and 18 in Hassan. Other than Bengaluru, one death occurred in Dakshina Kannada.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,892 Omicron cases have been reported in India, of which 766 patients have recovered. The maximum cases have been reported in Maharashtra (568) followed by Delhi (382), Kerala (185), Rajasthan (174) and Gujarat (152).

(With agency inputs)