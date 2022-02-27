Karnataka CM Bommai Vows To Develop Keladi Region In Line With Ideals Of Keladi Chennamma

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Keladi Rani Chennamma's 350th anniversary of the coronation, Sunday, announced that his government has decided to develop infrastructure in Keladi and all other surrounding areas and called it a fitting tribute to the staunch leader.

CM Bommai also hailed the Keladi Chennamma and called her a progressive and far-sighted leader. He further praised her saying, "Keladi Chennamma was a brave woman. Karnataka can achieve a bright future by idolizing such brave women."

CM Bommai vouches to follow ideals of Keladi Rani Chennamma

During the ceremony, Basavaraj Bommai also paid floral tributes to the legendary leader on the 350th anniversary of her coronation, "The State Government has decided to observe Keladi Chennamma's coronation anniversary at Keladi itself from next year in a grand manner. Keladi and all surrounding areas will be developed," CM said while remembering her.

Addressing the event, CM vowed to propagate the ideals of Rani Chennamma and promised that he will follow her footsteps to bring welfare and development to the state. "Karnataka has its own culture, language, lifestyle, economic, social and spiritual dynamism. The integration of all these things makes Karnataka a wholesome and rich state. Keladi Chennamma has played a big role in this. She exhibited progressive thinking and firm resolve,” CM Bommai stated.

Remembering the valour of the inspirational lady, Karnataka CM added, “She was far-sighted, it is rare for a person to forgive and provide shelter to the enemies who threatened her existence and attacked her thrice. Like Kittrur Chennamma, the valour of Keladi Chennamma too is inspiring. Our children need to be taught about her in their school textbooks.”

Further, he also mentioned the Tungabhadra Aarathi programme drawn up by Panchamasali Sri Vachanananda Jagadguru on the lines of Ganga Aarathi, Bommai said, "Following the initiative, we are receiving requests from people for similar programmes on the banks of all the rivers," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI