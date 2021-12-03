Karnataka CM Chairs Crucial Meeting With Experts After Two Omicron Cases Detected In State

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday chaired a meeting with experts and senior officials and directed the technical advisory committee members to analyze the test report of both the cases of the new variant of COVID-19 'Omicron' that were reported in the state on Thursday, being first such cases in the country. CM Bommai also advised officials to take precautions against the South African variant.

"There is no official study of these cases that have been reported. Mild symptoms are seen in infected persons. No death cases were reported," said the Chief Minister in the meeting.

CM Bommai asked the officials to write a letter to the Centre, requesting to provide a detailed report of the cases from the National Center For Biological Sciences (NCBS) laboratory.

In the meeting, the CM further said, "International passengers will be checked at the airport and sent outside after getting the negative report. Testing machines are additionally being installed for the convenience of passengers. In talks with airline companies, it has been suggested to create awareness among passengers."

He also made vaccination against COVID mandatory for people visiting theatres and shopping malls as well as for parents attending schools of their kids. Bommai also made it mandatory for government employees to get fully vaccinated.

"100 percent testing in Nursing and Paramedical Training Institutes. Individuals over 65 years of age with health problems will also be tested," the CM ordered. Before the meeting started, the CM interacted with the media and stated, "I have already instructed the officials to gather complete information about these cases. Primary and Secondary contacts with complete case history would be traced. The meeting would discuss in detail the medical and behavioural protocol being followed in various countries regarding the Omicron variant."

Two Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

The Centre on Thursday informed that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected, in Karnataka, and asked people not to panic but to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Both the patients are men, aged 46 years and 66 years, with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said. Following the detection of two Omicron cases, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced and were being tested.

(With ANI Inputs)