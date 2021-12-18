Karnataka CM Condemns Sangolli Rayanna Statue Vandalism; Says 'Culprits Won't Be Spared'

Following the two incidents of desecration of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna’s statue and stone pelting damaging government vehicles in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stated that 'responsible' people won't add fuel to the situation or provoke individuals against one another. Referring to freedom fighters Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Chennamma who sacrificed their lives to unite the country, Karnataka CM said that injustice will be done to their efforts if people fight in their name.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters, ''Responsible people shouldn't provoke anybody. Shivaji Maharaj, Sangolli Rayanna & Rani Chennamma united the country. If we start fighting in their name, it'll be an injustice to the fight by them.''

The Karnataka Chief Minister further said that people should not take law and order into their hands as the responsible people will not provoke others for violence. Speaking of Karnataka's reaction to the incident, CM Bommai said that no one from the state government would allow anyone to take the law into their hands.

Section 144 imposed in Belagavi

According to Belagavi Police Commissioner’s office, a prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the Belagavi city and taluk.

The Police Commissioner's office stated, “Section 144 is imposed from 8 am on 18 December to 6 pm on 19 December, for Belagavi police commissionerate area, which comprises Belagavi taluk."

Violent protests at Karnataka's Belagavi

Earlier in the day, over 26 vehicles of Karnataka police and government were damaged at Belagavi. Following this, the police arrested 27 people involved in acts of vandalism, after offenders damaged the statue of Sangolli Rayanna as well as government vehicles. Belagavi Commissioner of Police K Tyagarajan had informed that 27 were arrested within limits of three police station in Belagavi, for attacking the Sangolli Rayanna statue.

After a video that shows a few miscreants pouring black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral, tension surfaced in Belagavi taluk. Following this, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena followers came out in large numbers to protest against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. The police had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

Image: ANI, PTI