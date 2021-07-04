Karnataka CM Eases Lockdown Restrictions; Malls, Shopping Complexes To Reopen From July 5

With the decline in COVID 19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government on Saturday allowed various relaxations including shopping complexes, swimming pools, and malls, to reopen from Monday (July 5). The decision was taken after the COVID-19 situation improved in the state.



Owners of malls and shopping complexes are all set to open their doors to customers. Following the COVID-19 guidelines, they have started sanitising their respective places. "Sanitisation is carried out twice a day, masks have been kept for customers, only vaccinated people have been allowed, we will follow all protocols," said the CEO of Garuda Mall while speaking to ANI.



Considering the improvement in COVID 19 cases, Karnataka government announced further relaxation on Saturday. As per the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the BJP led state govt has allowed public transport, including Metro, to function with 100 per cent seating capacity and government offices to work at full strength from Monday onwards.



Notably, cinemas, pubs, and theaters will remain shut. Meanwhile, swimming pools will be allowed to operate only for competitive training purposes. Sports complexes and stadiums can only be opened for practice. Meanwhile, all educational institutions, tutorials, and colleges would remain shut until further orders.



CM Yediyurappa said, "We have eased restrictions everywhere. There is some problem in Kodagu district. The deputy commissioner of the district will decide," the relaxations will apply across the state, except in Kodagu.



The Chief Minister had also said that the corona curfew will remain imposed from 9.00 PM to 5.00 AM, but the weekend curfew (from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) has been lifted. The new relaxations and restrictions announced by the state government will continue until July 19.

Karnataka COVID-19 cases



The active cases in India continue to decline as recoveries outnumber the new cases. In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 43,071 new coronavirus cases and 955 deaths. Meanwhile, the active number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka tallied to 2082, followed by 86 deaths.



Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is still going on full throttle, as 63,87,849 doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 35,12,21,306.

Credit: (With some inputs from PTI/ANI)