Karnataka CM Expresses Gratitude For Bringing Back Naveen's Mortal Remains From Ukraine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to bring the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine️ earlier this month. The mortal remains will reach Bengaluru at 2:45 am on Monday.

"I express my sincere thanks sir, for your concern about Naveen Shekharappa who died in the Kharkiv, Ukraine war and diligently pursuing the repatriation of his mortal remains," Bommai said in a letter to PM Modi.

He further added, "With the effort of your good self the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains is coming on Monday. The news about his mortal remains coming to India has been appreciated by everybody in Karnataka which seemed to be impossible. I once again thank you on behalf of the parents of Naveen and the people of Karnataka for showing your deep concern. I will also mention thanks for bringing thousands of students back to the country."

Mortal remains of Indian medical student slain in Ukraine to arrive at 2:45 am on Monday

The mortal remains of Naveen, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, will reach Bengaluru at 2:45 am on Monday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone.

"The Joint Secretary, Eurasia, MEA has just reported the mortal remains of Shri. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar are expected to reach Kempegowda International Airport on March 21, 2022, at 0300 hours through Emirates Flight Number EK0568," MEA had said earlier.

Naveen is from Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district. According to PTI sources, his parents have decided to donate the body to a private hospital in Davangere, after paying their last respects.