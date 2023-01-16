Karnataka CM Hits Out At Priyanka Vadra's 'Naa Nayaki' Event In Bengaluru; 'No Woman...'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Bengaluru to attend the party's mega women's convention at the Palace Grounds, and said that no woman in the state is ready to make her their leader. The CM also took a dig at Vadra's event titled 'Naa Nayaki'.

Speaking to reporters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "Let Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi come and hold the function. I saw their (event's) title, which says 'Naa Nayaki' which means she's calling herself a Nayaki, it's their desperation. But, one thing is clear no woman is ready to make her their leader as nobody is in her favour."

During the women-centric event titled Na Nayaki' (I am a woman leader), Congress promised Rs 2,000 a month to every woman head of households if the party is voted to power in Karnataka.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Rs 24,000 a year would be directly transferred to their bank accounts under "Gruha Lakshmi Yojana", an "unconditional universal basic income".

Priyanka Gandhi alleges rampant corruption in Karnataka

Vadra also stated that a separate manifesto for women would be released and claimed rampant corruption in the BJP-ruled State.

"I am told that the situation in Karnataka is very shameful. I am told that your Ministers are taking 40 per cent commission on jobs," the Congress leader said adding that around Rs 1.5 lakh crore of public money has been looted in the state.

"Think about some development that has to take place in Bengaluru for Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 3,200 crore is going into commission," Vadra alleged.

On an alleged police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Vadra said, "Nothing moves without paying bribes in Karnataka...Is this what you expect from the people in power?"

Congress' Rs 2000/ for a female head of families promise comes days after the party announced that Rs 200 units of free power every month will be provided to each household in the State.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will take place this year.