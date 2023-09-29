Karnataka CM Holds Marathon Meeting With Retired Judges, Experts Over Cauvery Issue

Pro-Kannada groups and farmers carried out protests at several locations in Karnataka on September 29 to oppose the release of Cauvery water into Tamil Nadu. The protests were carried out at Kempegowda airport in Bengaluru, Attibele, Chitradurga, Chikkamagaluru and Kolar and the Police had to use force to contain the protestors. During the protests, posters and effigies of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin were also burnt.

Earlier today, a meeting took place of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) after Tuesday's directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) for Tamil Nadu every day until October 15.

This has been the reason for the protest by pro-Kannada groups and farmers who are demanding the Karnataka government to not release water to the neighbouring state. After the CWMA meeting, which was attended by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, he chaired a second meeting with retired judges of the Supreme Court, irrigation experts, and former Advocate Generals over the Cauvery River water-sharing issue. Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar was also present at the meeting, which lasted about four hours.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with his Deputy DK Shivakumar holds a meeting with retired judges of the Supreme Court, irrigation experts, and former Advocate Generals over the Cauvery River water-sharing issue. pic.twitter.com/EOIIuloseC — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

The Cauvery water dispute revolves around Karnataka's unwillingness to release Cauvery water for standing crops in Tamil Nadu, citing droughts in the state.

Tamil Nadu recently demanded the release of 10,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water for its crops over 15 days. On September 21, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which directed the release of 5,000 cusecs of water from Karnataka for 15 days. This number, however, was reduced to 3,000 cusecs in the latest directive.

DMK leader calls protest political activity

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said that the CWMA should solve the Cauvery water dispute.

"No river is owned by any state. We have seen in many countries, water sharing is quite normal. There is an agreement between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for sharing of water and there is a Cauvery Management Authority, which decides on the quantum of water to be released during heavy rain season and distress period. So what we ask is that you release water as per the distress period agreement and the Cauvery Management Authority has to do this," Elangovan said.

"In between, the political parties want to appease their people. But it is the responsibility of the Cauvery Management Authority to release water as per the distress formula," he further stated.

When asked about the burning of posters and effigies of Tamil Nadu CM, Elangovan replied, "These are all political activities. They should know how water should be released. The common man does not know and people are suffering."