Karnataka CM Orders Action After Woman From Rampura Seeks Help For Unavailability Of Roads

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sent a team to the Rampura village in Davanagere district to investigate the conditions of the road in the village. Recently, a woman named Bindu had complained about the unavailability of roads in the village. She is a resident of the Rampura village in the district of Davanagere and personally wrote a mail to Chief Minister Bommai to help the village by constructing roads and providing a bus service to the village.

In a video interview, Bindu said, “Ramapura is a backward village lacking bus service and proper road facility. For this reason, many marriage proposals were cancelled. Most of the outsiders think it's a backward village lacking education facility and infrastructure development.” She also said that the schools in the village only teach students till the fifth standard. She said on getting a reply from the CMO’s office, "I had requested the CM and I got a reply from the CM secretariat that they will look into it and resolve the issue." From her point of view, the village looked in a dire need of proper infrastructure.

Deputy Commissioner’s rapid response to the issues of the village

After the complaint by Bindu, CM Bommai sent Mahantesh Bilagi, Deputy Commissioner of Davanagere, who visited the Ramapura village on Thursday, September 16, with a team of officials. He and his team inspected and promised to begin working on the roads as soon as possible. He said, "We will ensure roads are built and bus service is established." He said while talking to Bindu over the phone, "We will make sure roads will be constructed and bus service provided. As soon as possible your marriage will also be done since you mentioned that you cannot get married till roads are built. Will lay a good road and will also bring a good husband for you." Bindu was grateful after seeing the immediate reaction by the officials on her request. She said, “DC has assured that a bus service will be started immediately and road construction will also be initiated in a few days. I thank all who supported me in this cause".

With ANI inputs